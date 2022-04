Nuclear AMRC Midland’s Infinity Park Derby construction team

The Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC) will be a facility designed to bridge gaps between industry and academia.

The 46,728 sq ft research centre will include offices and advanced laboratories for research and testing.

The £15m project is planned for completion within 12 months at Infinity Park Derby, next to the Rolls Royce plant.

