Stepnell moves to Bromsgrove

Stepnell's West Midlands team outside their new office

Stepnell’s new West Midlands office is at Harris Business Park in Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove.

The head office remains in Rugby, 40 miles due east.

The contractor’s recent project wins in the West Midlands region include a £12m care home development and a 15,000 sq ft industrial unit.

Regional director John Rawlinson said: “We are really excited to have relocated to a modern new open-plan office which is more centrally located for our staff and customers and as a result we are now recruiting for several senior roles.”