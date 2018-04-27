News » UK » Stepnell opens Southampton office » published 27 Apr 2018
Stepnell opens Southampton office
Regional contractor Stepnell has opened a new office in Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton, to extend the reach of its south coast construction operations.
The new Southampton office will support Stepnell’s projects across Hampshire, Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire, Surrey and West Sussex. Over the past four years, the firm has more than tripled its turnover in this region, with secured orders now standing at more than £20m.
Stepnell is also moving its established Poole regional office to a new base at the Holton Heath Trading Park in Poole and has appointed Rob Acton as regional manager. The overall region will continue to be led by Stepnell board member and regional director Rob Speirs.
Stepnell joint managing director Tom Wakeford said: “Our successful south coast business is now entering a significant new phase of expansion as we continue to extend our reach across the region. The purchase of these two new offices underlines our plans for continued strategic growth, underpinned by our commitment to providing our clients with the outstanding construction service on which our success is founded. It also continues to demonstrate our long-term ambitions and the strength of our balance sheet.”
Stepnell projects in the region include: an £11.6m nursing and dementia care home under construction for Brendoncare at Otterbourne Hill, near Winchester; a £4.2m clubhouse for Parkstone Yacht Club; Figbury Lodge, a care home for Poole council; and a new base for Travis Perkins in Worthing.
Stepnell also has regional offices in Kidderminster, Wantage and Nottingham as well as its head office in Rugby.
