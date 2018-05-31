Stepnell starts Bristol care home

The new facility is designed by Roberts Limbrick Architects

The new Little Heath Care Home & Reablement Centre, designed by Roberts Limbrick Architects, is 64-bed care home and 24-bedroom rehabilitation facility at Earlstone Crescent in Cadbury Heath, near Bristol.

Stepnell was awarded the £8.5m contract by care specialist Brackley Investments. The new centre, which will be operated by Brunelcare, will replace the former Heath Resources Centre and the former South Gloucestershire Council Newton House Care Home on the site.

Demolition of the site’s former buildings has already been completed.

Stepnell project manager James Harris said: “Stepnell has extensive experience in delivering this type of specialist care accommodation across the country and we’re looking forward to seeing this important project progress over the next 18 months.”