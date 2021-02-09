Stepnell starts Nuneaton children's home

Artist's impression

The £5.1m purpose-built facility, named The Forge, has been designed to provide sanctuary for up to 20 children with emotional and/or behavioural difficulties.

The development, off Plough Hill Road in Nuneaton, comprises four stand-alone residential care homes and associated facilities.

It has been designed by Coventry-based architect IDP with timber cladding and zinc trim, for children’s home provider Forge Care. Rugby-based Stepnell is the main contractor.

Forge Care director Gavin Miller said: “We are excited to have this flagship project underway. The Forge is a trauma-informed service that evolves as a whole system underpinned by the sanctuary model. Within our therapeutic community environment the social relationships, structure of the day and activities are all deliberately designed to facilitate learning, and develop people’s personal, social health and wellbeing.

“It has been a pleasure working with our various suppliers, and keeping those suppliers local was an important factor in selecting our team, from our designers and architects to our building contractors, working with companies based in Warwickshire was important for us and we are proud of what we have achieved as a team.”

Stepnell regional director Adrian Barnes said: “The scheme is ground-breaking in a number of ways and we are confident that it will have the ‘wow factor’ once finished.”

Each of the four individual buildings at The Forge will have a reception area, main lounge, kitchen, quiet space, and an activity space, as well as five en-suite bedrooms on the first floor, to replicate the traditional family home layout.

The existing community building is remaining on site.

The development received planning approval from Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council in 2018 with funding finalised last year from Assez Capital. The residential development is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

