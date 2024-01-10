Stewart Milne workers ‘given no notice’

Scottish house-builder Stewart Milne Group ceased trading and collapsed into administration on Monday this week (8th January) with the loss of 217 trade jobs.

The Unite union says that employees were given no notice of the move, despite the future of the company having been in doubt since its was put up for sale in April 2022.

The union is explore legal action in support of more than 60 members at the company in various locations, including in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The announcement that the Stewart Milne group has been placed in administration is grim news. However, what is totally unacceptable is the workforce were given no prior warning nor has there been any consultation with Unite.

“Unite is now actively exploring all legal avenues in support of our members and it is fully determined to get them justice.”

A protective award can be awarded where 20 or more employees are made redundant because an employer did not consult before any redundancy announcement. Employment tribunals can make various awards from 45 days to 90 days of full pay.

John Clark, Unite industrial officer, added: “The actions of The Stewart Milne group regarding the lack of consultation with the workers is potentially illegal, and it is certainly no way to treat a loyal workforce. We are in the process of contacting all our members to progress protective award claims being lodged against the company.

“It’s vital that the Scottish government and the local authorities in which the company has a presence work with Unite to explore how we can find suitable alternative employment for the workers including on public contracts as a priority.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk