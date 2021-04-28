Stock collapse costs timber merchant £150k fine

Bradford Magistrates’ Court heard that on 24th July 2019, an Arnold Laver worker had been unloading the bottom deck of a double deck articulated trailer, which was being used for overflow storage at the company’s Manningham Sawmill site in Bradford.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the trailer was being used to store mainly composite decking on the lower deck. The upper deck contained packs of MDF (medium-density fibreboard) architrave, timber stock and various promotional materials.

Another operative needed to place a pallet of decking on the bottom deck, and to make more space to do that he removed a side support, which helped to hold the top deck of the trailer up. However, another side support had already been disengaged and when the second support was removed the loaded top deck of the trailer partially collapsed.

Part of a pack of architrave slid off the top deck and hit the worker. He suffered a broken left femur and other bones in his left foot.

Arnold Laver & Company Ltd of Bramall Lane, Sheffield pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £150,000 and ordered to pay £1,719 in costs.

HSE inspector David Beaton said after the hearing: “The use of the trailer as a storage facility had not been properly risk assessed. This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply using correct control measures and safe working practices.”

