Adela, who has experience of the care system, found training and work through the hub, and says it helped her build her confidence

Alan Milburn's review of youth economic activity proposes a national plan for supporting young people into work. The hub has been designed as a local solution to the problem. The hub connects young people to the UK’s largest town centre regeneration and a borough-wide development pipeline expected to create 650 construction jobs a year. Fifteen contractors have signed up, with 20 people currently entering work.

Support starts before young people leave school and extends to those already studying construction. It prioritises those at risk of becoming NEET – not in education, employment or training – and people facing additional barriers, including care-experienced, disabled and neurodiverse young people, women, LGBTQ+ residents and those with experience of the youth justice system.

Adela, a care-experienced 17-year-old, found training and an initial three-month construction job through the programme. She said, "I wasn’t sure what career path I wanted to take or how to get into construction.

"The programme gave me opportunities to learn about the construction industry, improve my employability skills, and meet people working in the sector. I also received support with my CV, interviews, and understanding what employers expect in the workplace. As a result, I feel much more confident, motivated, and prepared for my future."

The Stockport project anticipates Milburn's call for a locally-led Youth Opportunity Service, replacing fragmented programmes with a single front door for support, making it easier to hire young people, provide work experience and support them while in work.

Stockport’s approach aims to build skills and employment support into regeneration from the outset, rather than adding them once construction is under way. It supports the One Stockport One Future plan to ensure growth benefits communities across the borough.

As new schemes come forward, the Hub aims to offer a continuing route from early engagement to qualifications, site experience and careers. Projections for 2026/27 indicate that around £200,000 a year from regeneration could be reinvested in brokerage, traineeships, green skills and wider social-value activity.