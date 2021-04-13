Stonewater puts more work to Ian Williams

Ian Williams’ responsive repairs and empty homes contract will cover at least 1,800 Stonewater homes.

The contract starts this week, is worth £1.75m per year and has the potential to run for 15 years.

Ian Williams already oversees repairs for Stonewater’s homes in the southeast and east midlands. It is now also responsible for undertaking works across all homes in Stonewater’s wider central region including Northampton, East Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Stonewater director Catherine Evans said: “Ian Williams places a strong emphasis on putting the customer at the heart of their work, similar to our own Customer Promise. This alongside their commitment to self-delivery, meaning they rarely subcontract work out, enables them to ensure the quality of every job. Working together we are confident that we can deliver on our commitment to developing and maintaining homes where our customers are proud to live.”

Ian Williams response operations director Anthony Pycraft said: “Having worked with Stonewater for a number of years, we truly understand and value their dedication to service excellence and the customer promise, and as a national provider of responsive repairs we know just how much of a positive impact an excellent repairs service has on the customer experience.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk