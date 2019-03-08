Story appoints construction director

Emma Porter

Emma Porter first joined Story Group in Carlisle as a planning assistant in 2007, having previously helped in the revival of Carlise United AFC. She was Story Contracting’s head of operations by the time she left to join Arup in 2017.

She will re-join the business on 1st April 2019.

“I feel a huge amount of loyalty, pride and responsibility for Story Contracting,” she said, “particularly for the construction division where I have previously worked. I believe that a combination of education along with experience working in a different sector of the construction industry, particularly for an organisation as widely respected as Arup, has given me the knowledge, skills, contacts and experience to bring back to Story Contracting and help our business achieve its goals.”

Story Contracting chief executive Jason Butterworth said: “Our Construction division has experienced a promising start to the year having secured work for 60% of our 2019 business plan, and as such, we identified the need for a strong leader to help us deliver on these projects.”