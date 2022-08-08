Story Contracting names next CEO

Andy Joy, CEO-designate

Andy Joy will take over as chief executive on 1st April 2023 from Jason Butterworth, who will then become vice chair of Story Contracting.

Jason Butterworth is credited with having grown the business from £70m turnover when he took charge in 2016 to £200m today.

Andy Joy was recruited last year from Amey Rail as part of the succession planning for Story Contracting. He had previously been with Carillion but transferred to Amey in 2018 as part of its acquisition of Carillion’s rail business.

Chairman Fred Story, who owns the Carlisle-based business, said: “I am delighted that Jason has agreed to take on this role to support the board with investment decisions, the diversification strategy, our major frameworks, and helping me to ensure we achieve sustainable growth across the regions.”

