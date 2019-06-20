Story opens new Glasgow office following rail framework win

The new office in the heart of the city has been set up in a partnership between Story Scotland and Network Rail to complete a range of projects on Scotland’s railway as part of the framework. Planned work ranges from replacing and refurbishing structures to delivering improvements at stations, including three underbridge projects in the city centre.

Managing director for Story Scotland, John MacArthur, said: “The opening of this new office is a testament to the strong collaborative relationship we have been building with Network Rail since the division was first established in 2014. This new shared space will come as a huge boost for both companies, allowing us to work closely together as one team, driving forward safety and efficiency throughout the delivery of the framework.”

The new Glasgow hub will be the third Scottish base for the company, which already has an office in Uddingston and a depot in Edinburgh.