Story to deliver new Horden station

CGI of the planned Horden station

The new station, at Horden near Peterlee, will improve transport links in the east of the county to Newcastle, Sunderland, Hartlepool and Teesside.

Story will put in two new 100-metre+ platforms on the Durham Coast Line, along with step free access via a footbridge and ramps. The scope of the contract, worth nearly £5m, also includes associated piling works, signalling, track realignment, lighting, CIS, PA system, CCTV and platform furniture.

It is anticipate that more than 70,000 passengers could use the new station each year after it opens in spring 2020.

Martin Smith, operations director for Story’s rail division, said: “This project is a fantastic addition to our expanding work bank across the UK and in particular, a key project in the Eastern region, strengthening our growing position and reputation.”

