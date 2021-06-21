Story to rebuild Kendal bridge

Artist's impression of the new Gooseholme Bridge

The new Gooseholme footbridge will replace the old structure across the River Kent that damaged beyond repair during Storm Desmond back in December 2015.

The £2m replacement footbridge will be wider than the old one, at 3.5 metres, to provide shared access for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The new bridge has been designed to improve the flood resilience of the structure by taking away the old piers and raising the deck above the river flood level as part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing flood risk management scheme for Kendal

Story Contracting is set to start preparatory works this summer and it is anticipated the construction of the bridge will be completed by early next year.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The new bridge will re-connect two sections of Common Land at New Road and Gooseholme Park in Kendal and will have a key role to play in the town’s cycling and walking infrastructure.”

The county council is delivering the £2m bridge project, supported by finding from the Environment Agency, South Lakeland District Council and Sustrans, the organisation that promote cycle networks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk