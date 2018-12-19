Strabag buys Polish FM company

The previous owner, Finland’s Caverion Oyj, has chosen to withdraw from this market.

Caverion Polska, which was founded in 1993, has about 170 employees and in generated output volume of about PLN50m in 2017.

“This acquisition broadens our service portfolio with additional technical competences in facility management in Poland, allowing us to efficiently service real estate portfolios across the country,” said Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE. “We want to benefit from the dynamic Polish market. The output volume should continue to grow, especially as a lower percentage of such services has been outsourced to specialised providers in Poland as compared to greatly developed FM markets such as Germany or Austria.”

Strabag said that the FM market in Poland is expected to grow by an average of 7% a year over the next few years, well over the forecasts for saturated markets. STRABAG PFS currently holds a relatively small market share in the country, but it expects the share to double as a result of the acquisition, making it one of the top 10 FM providers in Poland.

The transaction is pending approval from the Polish authorities.