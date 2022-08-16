Strabag secures Croatian railway upgrade contract

The project will connect the port of Rijeka with markets in Hungary, Slovakia and Poland

The contract includes the reconstruction of the existing track, the construction of a new track and the conversion of several stations and stops.

In addition, Strabag will replace level crossings with new overpasses and underpasses. The value of the contract is the equivalent of €228 million (£192 million) and is largely co-financed from the EU Cohesion Fund.

Construction work is scheduled to start in October 2022 and will continue for 30 months with completion in April 2025.

The planned upgrade is intended to connect the port of Rijeka with markets in Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, forming part of the trans-European core transport network.

Trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 160 km/hour on the completed track.

