Strabag team wins Czech motorway contract

The CZK3.38bn (£118m) contract is for the D35 motorway between Opatovice and Časy. Two interchanges are included in the project, which is due to take 44 months to build.

The section is to be built by a consortium of Strabag, M-Silnice and SMP CZ. Strabag’s share as consortium leader amounts to 42%.

The D35 is part of a northern route that serves as an alternative to the D1 motorway for journeys between Bohemia and Moravia.

The contract involves a total of 25 bridge structures: seven bridges will cross above the motorway, while the remaining 18 form part of the carriageway itself. The most significant bridge is a 1,060m-long overpass across the Elbe River and its floodplain area. Seven noise abatement walls also form part of the contract.