Strabag to build bumper factory in Hungary

The 63,000m² facility in Újhartyán will expand Rehau’s existing plant.

Work on the €50m (£44m) contract will start this month and is expected to be completed after 15 months of construction.

“We have a long-standing partnership with Rehau,” said Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel. “In 2012, we handed over a new factory building in Győr after a construction time of just five months. This year, we completed the expansion of that facility. We are proud that Rehau has decided to again place its trust in us with this latest project award.”