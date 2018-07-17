Strabag wins contract for three Vienna towers

The €110m (£97m) contract is for Soravia and Are Development’s Triiiple scheme, which will be built close to Vienna city centre.

Towers 1 and 2 will house 480 owner-occupied flats, Tower 3 will house 670 ‘micro-apartments’. Construction works are scheduled to start in August and to be completed by summer 2021.

The towers will be constructed as reinforced concrete skeleton structures. Strabag said that the buildings’ protruding structures constitute a huge technical challenge. As a response to this challenge, massive scaffolds will be constructed to guarantee load transfer during construction, it said.

“In the previous year, we experienced a growth of 11% on our Austrian home market,” said Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel. “This exciting project of the architects Henke Schreieck is an absolute highlight, even on this very dynamic construction market here in Vienna.”