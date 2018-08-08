Strabag wins German rail upgrade

The contract, which is for Deutsche Bahn, involves upgrading a 5.7km stretch of railway in Sande in Lower Saxony as part of improvements to the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven line. The construction measures will improve the Wilhelmshaven container terminal’s link to the national railway network and adapt the line to the rising volume of cargo.

The new section of track will bypass Sande to the east of the municipality. It comprises a 4km-long double-track new line as well as the addition of a second track to an existing 1.7 km section. The tracks within the municipality itself will be dismantled.

The peat soils in the area mean that extensive preloading of the ground will be needed. This will be achieved through with the application of about one million cubic metres of sand fill. In the vicinity of high embankments, 200,000 running metres of geotextile-encased sand columns, each with a length of about 12m–15m, will be installed. The columns will help to reduce the level of settlement while stabilising the subsoil. In the lower embankment areas, settlement will be accelerated through 2,600km of vertical drains.

Construction works are scheduled to last 3.5 years.