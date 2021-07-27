Strabag wins Romanian motorway link

Romania’s national company for road infrastructure administration, CNAIR, has awarded the two-year contract, which involves the construction of a link between the city of Oradea and the A3 motorway.

“Oradea is the economic and cultural centre of western Romania,” said Strabag SE CEO Thomas Birtel. “The motorway connection will better link the rapidly growing city to the primary road network and so contribute to further growth.”

The contract comprises a dual carriageway with two lanes in each direction separated by a concrete barrier as well as the construction of 12 buildings and the connection of existing country and state roads. Construction work is scheduled to start in March 2022.

