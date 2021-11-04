Streamlined waste renewals introduced

The online service is an extension of a recently launched digital platform that allows customers to register as a waste carrier and/or broker for the first time. Sepa said that it takes around just five minutes to complete the process and is a fully accessible, customer-friendly site with an instant cloud-based secure payment service. All registrations due to expire within the next six months can now be renewed online.

The registration allows the holder to continue to carry, or arrange for others to carry, controlled waste legally. “If you transport waste or arrange to have other people’s waste transported as part of your business, you must register with us, even if you only deal with the transportation of waste occasionally,” said Sepa. “If you don’t register you could face a fine of up to £5,000. If you transport other people’s waste in the course of your business activities (a waste carrier) or arrange the recovery or disposal of waste on behalf of others (a waste broker), you must be registered. In certain circumstances you will need to register as a professional collector and transporter of waste.”

Simon Pattullo, from the digital licensing team at Sepa, said: “The digital registration service makes it easier for businesses to stay compliant and is a positive way we have been able to build back an improved system following the cyber-attack and provide regulated businesses with an optimum service.

“This new secure online registration system will bring huge benefits of improvements in speed, service and efficiency for customers. This benefits not only the customer but SEPA as well, as it frees up our staff from admin to focus on regulatory activity.

“As part of the registration process, customers will now have their registration certificate sent to them embedded in an email to make it more accessible when they are asked to display it.”

Ray Parmenter, head of technical and policy at the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM), said: “CIWM welcomes this initiative from Sepa and believes it will be of great value to resources and waste operators in Scotland by making it much quicker and easier to register exemptions and registrations. We hope those who may not currently be complying with the legal requirements to register will take the opportunity to do so using this new streamlined system.”

