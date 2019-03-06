Streetwork contractors to be made to give five-year pothole guarantees

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has launched a consultation on increasing the guarantee on utility firms’ roadworks form two years to five years, so that if a pothole forms as a result within five years, the company must return to bring the road surface back to normal.

The consultation seeks views on a new edition of the Specification for the reinstatement of openings in highways, a statutory code of practice for street works. It also introduces new asphalt standards.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Road surfaces can be made worse by utility companies, so imposing higher standards on repairs will help keep roads pothole-free for longer. The proposals also allow for new innovative surfacing to be used, such as asphalt with a high bitumen content that is easier to compact to the required density. This makes it less prone to potholing.”