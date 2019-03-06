TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 06 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Streetwork contractors to be made to give five-year pothole guarantees

Streetwork contractors to be made to give five-year pothole guarantees

9 hours The Department for Transport plans to make utilities contractors guarantee their reinstatements for five years.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has launched a consultation on increasing the guarantee on utility firms’ roadworks form two years to five years, so that if a pothole forms as a result within five years, the company must return to bring the road surface back to normal.

The consultation seeks views on a new edition of the Specification for the reinstatement of openings in highways, a statutory code of practice for street works. It also introduces new asphalt standards.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “Road surfaces can be made worse by utility companies, so imposing higher standards on repairs will help keep roads pothole-free for longer. The proposals also allow for new innovative surfacing to be used, such as asphalt with a high bitumen content that is easier to compact to the required density. This makes it less prone to potholing.”

The consultation – Reinstating a road after street works: new edition of the code of practice – runs for eight weeks.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »