Strikes averted in Aldermaston and Dundee

More than 300 trades workers at Dundee City Council walked out last week in a dispute over outsourcing. The strike was set to run for three weeks with further action planned in June. However, council services resume today after members of the Unite union at the council agreed to suspend further action pending new talks.

“We remain in dialogue with trade union representatives on the issues raised,” the council said. “The services provided by Construction Services will continue to be subject to some disruption as we tackle backlogs.”

Meanwhile, strikes by electricians employed by NG Bailey at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire have been cancelled after a pay deal was secured.

Approximately 100 Unite electricians who work for NG Bailey on AWE’s Mensa project in Aldermaston will benefit from the pay rise after voting for industrial action. All scheduled strike action has now been called off.

In total, the pay deal, made up of hourly increases from an incentive bonus as well as a cost of living payment, is worth 9.4% or around £6.50 per hour.

AWE’s Mensa project is building a new facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear warheads.

