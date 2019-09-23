Strong first half for Billington

Billington Structures is one of the UK's leading structural steelwork contractors

For the six months ended 30th June 2019, Billington Holdings made a pre-tax profit of £2.66m (2018 H1: £1.94m) – an increase of 38% – on revenue up 20% to a new high for the company of £47.1m (2018 H1: £39.4m).

Billington Structures was awarded two contracts with a combined value of £30m in June 2019, which the board says is likely to ensure production volumes remain at current levels for the foreseeable future.

As well as structural steel production, the group includes Peter Marshall Steel Stairs, Easi-edge fall prevention systems and Hoard-it temporary site hoarding. All divisions showed a good start to the year.

Chief executive Mark Smith said: “I am very pleased with the group performance in the first half of the year, continuing the strong momentum from 2018. We started the year with a record order book and consequently the first half has been a very busy period for the group across all our businesses. We have continued to build our order book with further significant contracts secured.

"Whilst the overall market continues to be uncertain, the outlook for Billington remains positive, particularly given the group's ability to target a diverse range of projects insulating us, in part, from any temporary slowdowns in the market. I look forward to the remainder of the year and beyond with cautious optimism."

