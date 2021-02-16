Strong growth for BDP

BDP engineered the conversion of Manchester Central Convention Complex into a Nightingale field hopsital last year

BDP’s results for the financial year ended 30th June 2020 show revenues of £131.3m (2019: £106.8m) and pre-tax profit up 36% to £12.7m (2019: £9.3m)

Growth was attributed to the inclusion of a full year’s input from Toronto-based BDP Quadrangle, which joined the BDP group in February 2019, and the expansion of studios in northern Europe and southeast Asia.

Chief executive John McManus said: “It is in times of crisis that BDP’s true spirit and resilience shines through. It has been a challenging year for the built environment and each of our studios has risen to the enormous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with fortitude, flexibility and understanding. The incredible achievement of our healthcare team in establishing six, large-scale coronavirus surge hospitals across the UK in a matter of days stands out as an exemplar of the speed and agility required from businesses in the current climate.”

BDP was taken over by Japanese civil engineering firm Nippon Koei for £102m in 2016. This has supported its international growth.

John McManus added: “BDP was founded on the principle of team working, and in the last year, our project teams have delivered a range of wonderful projects across all major sectors in the most demanding of circumstances. Prudent financial management across the business is giving us the resilience to navigate the uncertainties of the future economic climate over the next few years. We intend to strengthen and enhance the volume of interdisciplinary projects, extend our professional services offering to new markets across Asia and North America, and to establish capability and excellence in new sectors of activity.”

