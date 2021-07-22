  1. Instagram
Thu July 22 2021

  3. Strong trading for Morgan Sindall

Strong trading for Morgan Sindall

12 hours Morgan Sindall says its half-year results will be ‘significantly ahead’ of expectations after a strong period of trading.

In an update today, Morgan Sindall said that “trading has been strong and the positive momentum across the group has continued to accelerate”.

Pre-tax profit for the six months to 30th June 2021 is expected to reach £53m (excluding any amortisation), compared to £15.7m in H1 2020 and £36.3m in H1 2019.

Average daily net cash for the first half of 2020 was £294m (2020: £153m). The net cash as at 30 June was £337m (2020: £146m).

Total group secured workload is £8.3bn, level with the year-end position and up 5% from the same time last year.

Morgan Sindall is scheduled to announce its half-year results on 4th August 2021.

