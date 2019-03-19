TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Tue March 19 2019

Structural panel factory opens on the Wirral

3 hours Housing developer Project Etopia and panel manufacturer Istidama have opened a new 50,000 sq ft factory in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire to make structurally insulated panels.

The new factory
The new factory

The factory produces the 4wall panelised construction system and has capacity to make kits for five three-bedroom homes every day.

Istidama, previously called Ecomech Structurally Insulated Panels, is run by Christopher Moss, who invented the 4Wall panel system and patented it in 2015. Chris Moss also owns Intashell, which also makes his 4Wall building system. A spokesperson described Istidama and Intershell as competitors.

Project Etopia is owned by 26-year-old Joseph Daniels, with backing from hedge fund speculator Lord (Stanley) Fink. Joseph Daniels joined the board of Istidama in November 2018. Despite his young age, he is already a director of more than two dozen companies.

Project Etopia has a development of 47 modular homes in Corby and 4wall units made at the Ellesmere Port factory will be used to complete the project.

Joseph Daniels said of the new factory: “This is an exciting and important milestone for us that will help us achieve our ambition to produce 21,500 eco-modular homes by 2025.

“Our modular homes can be built incredibly quickly, and still be given a luxury finish, smart technology and sustainability features as standard.”

Inside the factory
Inside the factory

