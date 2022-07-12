Structure Tone wins £32m Holborn office refurb

Templar House is getting makeover

Templar House in Holborn is set to be the flagship site of Uncommon, providing office space members’ services for more than 2,000 people.

Structure Tone’s £32m contract will deliver a complete overhaul for the 140,000 sqft, nine-storey building.

Externally, new glazing with metal finish will be installed throughout. At ground-level new bespoke shopfront fenestration and glazing will be installed to the High Holborn elevation in keeping with the Regency period appearance. The Portland stone façade will be cleaned.

Internally, lift cores will be upgraded and a new staircase will provide access to the lower ground floor social hub and bar, acoustically rated meeting suites and changing rooms. New washroom facilities will be installed to all levels.

At roof level, the existing space will be extended to allow for the construction of a communal roof terrace and bar.

The refurbishment will be supported by an entirely new MEP services system including new lifts, LV infrastructure, domestic services, heating and ventilation.

The project team includes Paragon Building Consultancy as project manager, Abakus Consulting as cost consultants, Astudio Architects, building services engineer Milieu, structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel and BREEAM consultant Verte.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk