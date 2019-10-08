Student room builders under fire for failure to complete in time

Universities minister Chris Skidmore

A BBC report has revealed that 22 private student housing projects have failed to complete in time for the autumn 2019 term. National newspapers, including The Times and The Guardian, have also picked up on the story.

More than 1,500 undergraduates in Portsmouth, Bristol, Lincoln, Swansea, Liverpool and elsewhere have had to be placed in alternative emergency rooms.

Chris Skidmore, minister of state for universities, said: “Responsibility for decent, fair and affordable student accommodation cannot fall through the cracks – with student numbers soon to rise, I’m determined that its effective provision must be a central issue in higher education.”

He added: “Student accommodation providers who have failed to complete projects on time and provide adequate alternative provision need to be held accountable.”

