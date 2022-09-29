Student scheme approved for Stratford High Street

Artist's impression of the scheme

The 465-bed purpose-built student accommodation scheme has been approved for two sites that Dominvs has put together at 302 and 304-312 Stratford High Street.

It is now looking for money to build the scheme and has instructed Knight Frank to find a funding partner.

Designed by Henley Halebrown, the scheme includes 786 sqm of workspace as well as 465 student beds

Planning consent was previously awarded to another developer in December 2019 for a mixed-use, hotel-led scheme on the site.

