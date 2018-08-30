Styles & Wood group adds facilities management firm

ConcourseFM has joined Central Square Holdings Limited (CSHL), the integrated property support services group that was formed by the merger of Styles & Wood with furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) interiors specialist Southerns.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ConcourseFM already collaborates with CSHL on client projects, predominantly through its a strategic relationship with building services and environmental consultancy GDM, the specialist technical design arm of CSHL. GDM act as strategic delivery partners for Deutsche Börse Group (DBG), for whom ConcourseFM manage offices in London and Ireland. GDM is also currently leading the design and delivery of DBG’s new office complex in Cork, which will become a home to some 600 employees in 2019.

ConcourseFM managing director Alex Riche will continue to lead what was until now his family business, reporting to GDM director Gary Draper.

Tony Lenehan, chief executive of CSHL Group, said: “The acquisition of ConcourseFM continues to see us expand our broad suite of complementary real estate asset support services. In particular, we have now developed a complete FM offering covering the day-to-day management of buildings, consultancy and, alongside our existing iSite business, proprietary estates management technology and project management tools.

“Since forming the group in March, we have accelerated our strategy of building a suite of capabilities with unrivalled strength, depth and expertise in specialist property services. Increasingly, we are working with clients on long-term, retained partnerships.

“We have enjoyed a close working relationship with Alex and his team for a number of years, across many successful projects and are now looking forward to welcoming ConcourseFM into the broader group and defining the next phase of growth.”

Alex Riche, MD of ConcourseFM, said: “Joining CSHL will bring access to enhanced capabilities, growth opportunities, and complementary services and solutions which mean we can now together offer the market a unique FM consultancy service.

“Their entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation and technical excellence mirror our own values, which made it an easy decision to join them.”