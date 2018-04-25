Subdealer appointed for OilQuick couplers

Attachment specialist ECY Haulmark has appointed Kent-based Mutley Plant Service as a sub-dealer for the OilQuick automatic quick coupler system.

Mutley Plant Service will take on the supply and installation of OilQuick automatic quick coupler systems throughout the southern counties of England.

ECY Haulmark was appointed sole UK distributor for Swedish manufacturer OilQuick in 2008 and has grown the brand since, supplying some of the country’s top demolition contractors, including Armac, Erith, DSM, Northbank, AR Demolition, Connell Brothers, J Mould (Reading), Gilpin, PP O’Connor and Anglian Demolition.

ECY Haulmark director Richard Yarwood said: “Demand for the OilQuick system in the UK has now become so great we have to move forward in terms of our ability to continue to offer an efficient service to customers wanting the system fitted their machines and attachments. Having Mutley Plant service on board with us will ensure customers wanting OilQuick in the southern counties of England will receive a top quality service.”

Installing an automatic quick coupler system onto new excavators has now become the norm for many major demolition contractors. To date more than 20,000 OilQuick automatic quick coupler systems have been supplied to machine operators worldwide.