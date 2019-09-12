Suez secures €1bn Chinese wastewater contract

The plant, which will have a capacity of 26,000m3 per day, will provide centralised treatment of all industrial wastewater streams in Dongying Chemical Industry Park. It will also have the capacity to meet the growing wastewater treatment demand from future park projects.

SUEZ NWS has formed a joint venture that will be responsible for the investment, construction and operation of the plant.

Construction work late this year for completion by late 2020. The joint venture will be in charge of operating the plant for a period of 48 years. The plant will be equipped with advanced treatment processes; 40% of the treated water will be used to supply the industries of the park.

Wang Feng, deputy secretary of the Dongying District Party Committee and district head, said: "We hope that SuezNWS will exert its rich experience in the construction, operation and management of wastewater treatment plants in this project to promote the centralized treatment of wastewater in the park and concentrate on emission to effectively improve the district’s environment. We also hope that it can improve the efficiency of water use, solve the predicament between industrial water supply and demand, and comprehensively accelerate the park’s upgrade."

Suez chief executive officer Bertrand Camus added: "This contract strengthens our presence in Shandong Province and highlights our ambition to develop our activity on the industrial market, at both local and international levels. Since 2002, Suez NWS has supported the city of Qingdao in the distribution of drinking water to 2.5 million inhabitants and the management of urban and industrial wastewater. This new show of confidence from local authorities also reaffirms our commitment to supporting industries in their transition to a circular economy and sustainable growth. The group is already providing its expertise to 13 industrial parks in China, including the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park, one of the largest petrochemical facilities in Asia."

