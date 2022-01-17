Suffolk picks Lovell for £700m council housing drive

Lovell Partnerships, part of the Morgan Sindal group, will team up with the council to build housing-led developments on council land around Suffolk

The 50:50 partnership expects to deliver £700m of gross development value over the course of the proposed 15-year agreement, with the option to extend to a further five. Contracts are expected to be signed in spring 2022, with the joint venture established in the summer.

Five initial locations have been identified in Lowestoft, Mildenhall, Bramford, West Row and Newmarket, with capacity for a total of around 2,800 homes plus new schools, employment land and open spaces. The proposals include an option for further sites to be delivered by the joint venture in future should additional suitable council-owned land become surplus to requirements.

Suffolk County Council has been advised through the nine-month procurement process by Concertus Design & Property Consultants, Avison Young property consultants and law firm Pinsent Masons.

Lovell managing director Steve Coleby said: “Partnership working is at the heart of what we do and we share our partner’s ambitions for high quality new homes, climate resilience and maximising opportunities for local communities in the places we will be creating together.”

