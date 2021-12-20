Suffolk plans video conference for £1bn highways tender

Kier’s 10-year highway maintenance contract with Suffolk County Council expires in September 2023 and the search for a replacement begins in early 2022.

The initial contract length is anticipated to be 10 years from the 1st October 2023 to 30th September 2033 with the option to extend for up to a further 10 years.

The anticipated value of £1bn is based on the total of 20 years with approximate value of £50m a year.

The chosen contractor will need to demonstrate how they will help the council with its aim to be carbon net zero by 2030.

A project launch session for all interested parties is scheduled to take place via video conference on 26th January 2022.

Interested parties are invited to email highwaysservicesprocurement@suffolkhighways.org for a copy of the pre-market engagement document, which sets out further details.

