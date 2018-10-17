Summer brings surge for builders’ merchants

The timber & joinery and landscaping categories had 9.5% and 6.9% growth respectively.

Total merchant sales in the three months to August were up 5.9% on last year’s performance; again growth in timber & joinery and landscaping led the increase, at 10.1% and 10% respectively.

Total sales so far this calendar year from January to August have grown by 3.9% compared to 2017 on a ‘same day’ basis taking account of the number of trading days.

All the findings come from the Builders Merchants Building Index, which tracks actual sales using data supplied by the UK’s leading merchants. Builders Merchants Federation chief executive John Newcomb said: “These figures show that builders merchants are able to supply a variety of materials to different customers at different times of the year. Summer often results in an increased demand for landscaping products, and it is clear that the building materials supply chain is robust and flexible to changes in product demand.”

He added: “We are optimistic for the year ahead, and welcome the recent ONS statistics showing growth in construction output. But challenges posed by Brexit and the continued decline in private commercial work remain. Our members are ready to work with local authorities, developers and consumers to get the right materials in the right place, continuing their robust growth.