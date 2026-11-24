Equipment hire firm Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland reports that it has delivered interactive road safety workshops to more than 2,331 young people across 19 schools in England, Scotland, and Wales during Road Safety Week.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the initiative brings the company's traffic management personnel into classrooms to educate pupils on road hazards and traffic management risks. Stretching from Swansea to Aberdeen, this year's programme expanded for the first time to include special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) schools alongside mainstream institutions.

According to Sunbelt Rentals, the sessions used real-world traffic management equipment and resources to demonstrate potential dangers around roadworks and public highways. The Inclusive Road Safety workshops, which form part of the Travel Safe initiative, were reportedly co-designed with SEND learners and specialist advisers to ensure the material was accessible for varied learning needs.

The company stated that more than 50 staff members, including traffic management operatives, depot managers, and social sustainability personnel, volunteered to coordinate and run the local sessions. Equipment and material support was also provided by long-standing customer P.F. Cusack, which supplied foam boards for the classroom activities.

Lisa Kennedy, social sustainability manager at Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland, said: "Road safety affects every community, and sharing our expertise with young people is one way we can help keep them safe. Through these practical workshops, we want to give students the knowledge and confidence to recognise potential dangers and make safer decisions, with lessons they can carry with them long after Road Safety Week."

The firm notes that the school visits form part of its wider social sustainability programme aimed at supporting local communities where its depots operate.