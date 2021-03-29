Sunbelt gives JCB its biggest ever UK order

Sunbelt chief executive Andy Wright (left) with JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald

The £65m order is the single biggest that JCB has ever taken from a UK customer.

Sunbelt Rentals UK (formerly A-Plant) is buying JCB Loadall telehandlers, mini and midi excavators, site dumpers, tracked excavators and rough terrain fork lifts.

It is also getting 350 JCB access platforms – JCB’s biggest-ever UK deal for this equipment following its 2017 entry into the powered access market.

The machines are being supplied by via dealer Greenshields JCB.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “Sunbelt Rentals is one of JCB’s largest global customers and this huge investment in new and innovative equipment demonstrates its desire to offer the most advanced machines, featuring the latest ultra-efficient, low emissions engines. It’s the biggest ever order from a JCB customer in the UK and we are delighted to secure this business. It’s also fantastic to win a large deal for our access platforms from such a well-respected fleet customer.”

Sunbelt chief executive Andy Wright said: “Sunbelt is committed to owning the youngest and most innovative equipment in the industry and the JCB range offers fantastic quality and solutions for our customers throughout the UK. We have performed strongly throughout the pandemic and this significant order supports our determination to maintain and expand our market leadership position within the UK.”

