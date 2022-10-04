Sunbelt opens in the Netherlands

Sunbelt has opened an equipment depot in Rotterdam on the back of a five-year contract to supply a range of power and energy services to a client across Europe.

Sunbelt said that the Rotterdam Energy Solutions depot, which opened on 1st October, would be “a platform for further growth”.

While Sunbelt has no significant market presence in mainland Europe, its Trakway business, acquired in 2013, has two depots in Germany – in Ellhofen and Wesendorf – providing temporary aluminium roadways and ground protection.

