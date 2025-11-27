Sunbelt expands Trackunit partnership

Matthew Ross, Sunbelt's director of asset connectivity

While diggers and dumpers routinely come with telematics, and all the benefits they can bring in terms of monitoring and managing usage, this is not necessarily the case with static plant.

Sunbelt’s partnership with Trackunit increases connectivity to more than 20,000 hire inventory assets. Sunbelt customers will be able to access telematics on non-traditional equipment from battery storage units to solar-enabled site accommodation and lighting towers, through to fuel tanks, as well as all core plant products.

The initiative is in line with Sunbelt’s five-year growth strategy, Sunbelt 4.0, to enhance customer experience.

Sunbelt Rentals is also introducing a new customer portal built on the Trackunit IrisX platform, connecting assets into a single system.

Matthew Ross, director of asset connectivity at Sunbelt, explained: “The expansion of our partnership with Trackunit will allow us to provide our customers with more insights from the equipment they hire from us, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their hiring and operational practices. AI-driven insights will allow to predict maintenance needs, minimise downtime and increase on-site efficiency.

“We’re also able to provide accurate data on carbon emissions, supporting customers in meeting their sustainability goals. Connectivity is no longer just about tracking equipment. It is the foundation for delivering intelligent partnerships with our customers and suppliers.”

Trackunit chief marketing officer Lærke Ullerup added: “We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with one of the UK’s leading rental providers. Together, we’re creating a more connected industry putting safety, sustainability and innovation at the heart of construction.”

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