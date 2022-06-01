Sunbelt to guide Britishvolt into construction market

Sunbelt Rentals has committed to “support” the development of Britishvolt’s 38GWh battery Gigaplant in Cambois, near Blyth, in Northumberland, and create “economies of carbon”. ISG is building the factory.

There will also be a joint onsite battery rental facility at Cambois.

The partnership will see the two companies cooperate to support the development of heavy plant and equipment battery solutions for the construction and equipment rental sectors.

“This is more than just a commercial collaboration,” said Sunbelt UK chief executive Andy Wright, “it’s an opportunity for us to support an important part of the future of renewable energy in the UK.”

Britishvolt chief governance officer Tom Cowling said: “Britishvolt’s cutting edge battery cell technology developments, tailor-made approach to customer requirements and ability to deliver battery solutions at volume, is the differentiator that sparked the initial interest from Sunbelt resulting in this exciting partnership. The fact that Britishvolt and Sunbelt will jointly operate an onsite rental facility is a huge boost to our ESG strategy and brings with it economies of carbon as it will dramatically reduce the construction supply chain carbon footprint.”

Sunbelt joins Lotus Cars and Aston Martin Lagonda as a Britishvolt collaborator.

