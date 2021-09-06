  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed September 08 2021

Sunbelt wins £43m contract to support Covid testing

2 days The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a money-spinner for companies on the frontline combatting its spread.

Sunbelt built 50 regional Covid testing centres last year, including this one in Llandudno
Sunbelt built 50 regional Covid testing centres last year, including this one in Llandudno

Sunbelt Rentals has won a £42.74m contract from the Department of Health & Social Care to supply modular buildings for a minimum of 125 pop-up testing facilities for another year.

The contract award notice states: “The services are required to support the continuation of the Covid-19 infrastructure network, primarily the footprint of local testing sites (LTS) including connected trailer and artic trailer testing.”

In the year to 30th April 2021 Sunbelt Rentals UK earned £184m on Covid response work – 29% of its UK revenue.

The new contract runs from 1st August 2021 for six months fixed with the option to extend by up to a further six months.

