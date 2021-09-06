Sunbelt wins £43m contract to support Covid testing

Sunbelt built 50 regional Covid testing centres last year, including this one in Llandudno

Sunbelt Rentals has won a £42.74m contract from the Department of Health & Social Care to supply modular buildings for a minimum of 125 pop-up testing facilities for another year.

The contract award notice states: “The services are required to support the continuation of the Covid-19 infrastructure network, primarily the footprint of local testing sites (LTS) including connected trailer and artic trailer testing.”

In the year to 30th April 2021 Sunbelt Rentals UK earned £184m on Covid response work – 29% of its UK revenue.

The new contract runs from 1st August 2021 for six months fixed with the option to extend by up to a further six months.

