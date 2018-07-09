Sunshine helps draw crowds to Hillhead

Official attendance figures show a record-breaking 19,687 unique visitors attended this year’s event, the organisers said, surpassing the show’s previous highest attendance record set in 2005.

This year also saw more exhibitors (527), many of them taking stands in the enlarged Registration Pavilion.

Exhibition director Richard Bradbury said: “With clear blue skies, record crowds and all the majors from the plant and equipment world in attendance, business was buoyant and the atmosphere amongst the exhibitors and visitors was superb. Another highlight of this year’s show was the Man Engine , which proved to be a real crowd-puller.”

Among the new product launches were the JCB 220X excavator, Volvo L260H wheeled loader, Komatsu WA480-8 wheeled loader, Powerscreen Trakpactor 550SR impactor, Keestrack H4e hybrid electric cone crusher, Sandvik QE343 screener and EvoQuip Colt 1000 scalping screen, to name just a few.

The next Hillhead show is scheduled for late June 2020.