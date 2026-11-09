Sunward raises the bar

Sunward Europe has introduced the SWTH 4014, marking the official launch of its new 4-tonne capacity telehandler range for European construction and rental markets.

The SWTH 4014 features a maximum load capacity of 4,000 kg and a maximum lift height of 13.60m via a three-section boom. With outriggers deployed, the unit can lift 3,000 kg to its full working height and maintain a 1,500 kg capacity at its maximum forward reach of 9.46m. The machine is powered by a Stage V Kubota V3307 diesel engine developing 55.4 kW of power and 335 Nm of torque, paired with a Dana hydrostatic transmission, Rexroth controller, and Hengli hydraulics. Machine mobility is supported by four-wheel drive, three steering modes, 400 mm ground clearance, a 4.25-metre turning radius, and standard ±9° frame levelling.

Standard equipment includes an integrated H/V Function that coordinates boom extension and lift angles to maintain horizontal or vertical load paths during placement. End-of-stroke cushioning on boom functions reduces hydraulic shock, while an electroproportional joystick controls forward, neutral, and reverse functions alongside deliberate inching speed. The operator environment features a FOPS/ROPS certified cab equipped with a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen, automatic reversing camera, Grammer air-suspended seat, and digital load-moment monitoring.

The manufacturer has also introduced the larger SWTH 4018, which shares the same engine, cab layout, hydrostatic drive, and core control architecture as the 14-metre model, but utilises a four-section boom to achieve a maximum lifting height of 17.60 metres and a maximum forward reach of 13.40 metres.