Supervisory team picked for Brussels tunnel refurb

Bruxelles Mobilité has awarded Egis and its partners Stibbe, Rebel and SGI the role on the 2.6km Leopold II, which is used by an average of 80,000 vehicles per day.

The renovation is scheduled to last 39 months and will cost approximately €200m. It comprises structural repairs, asbestos removal, road resurfacing, the installation of 17 new emergency exits and a total overhaul of the tunnels systems such as power, control systems and ventilation. The work will be carried out in a busy urban environment, without closing the tunnel to traffic.

Egis’ Franco-Belgian consortium which brings together a range of Egis specialists as well as legal and financial advisers, asbestos specialists and urban planners.