Suppliers named for £250m energy efficiency framework

A total of 68 specialist firms have secured a place on the framework, which has been developed to support public sector organisations delivering energy efficiency improvements to both domestic and non-domestic buildings.
There are seven lots, covering external and internal wall insulation, solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, electric vehicle charging points, solar car parks, LED lighting, and cladding replacement.
Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21 said: “We’re committed to helping our members to achieve energy efficiency outcomes and having listened to both market and member feedback, we’ve developed this flexible procurement solution to support sustainability goals - including reduced carbon emissions and increased cost savings.
“These benefits contribute to the government’s wider decarbonisation agenda and will also positively impact upon the carbon footprint of organisations, the wider environment and residents living in domestic properties.
“Offering access to both larger contractors and SMEs, this framework provides flexible call off options; regional coverage and will also facilitate local delivery. In addition, members can also choose to tailor social value delivery to their organisational priorities and will be supported by our team of technical procurement experts.”
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Energy Efficiency Framework:
Lot 1 External Wall Insulation
A C Whyte & Co
Active Maintenance Solutions
Amber Construction Services
Aran Services
Breyer Group PLC
Carroll Build
Combined Facilities Management
E.on Energy Solutions
Eco-Gee
Engie Regeneration
Everwarm
Fortem Solutions
Jackson Jackson & Sons
Jefferies Contractors
Mi-space (UK)
MP Group UK
Mulalley & Co
Osborne Energy
Piperhill Construction
PK Murphy Construction
Procast Energy Services
SERS Energy Solutions
Sustainable Building Services (UK)
The Casey Group
United Living (South)
Westdale North
Yorkshire Energy Services CIC
Lot 2 Cavity Wall, Loft and Internal Wall Insulation
Active Maintenance Solutions
Aran Services
Bayview Contracts
Breyer Group PLC
Carroll Build
E.on Energy Solutions
ECO-GEE
Energystore
Everwarm
Jackson Jackson & Sons
O'Kane Plumbing & Electrics
Osborne Energy
PK Murphy Construction
Procast Energy Services
Union Technical Services
United Living (South)
Yorkshire Energy Services CIC
Lot 3 Cladding
Amber Construction Services
Architectural Decorators
Breyer Group PLC
D+B Facades UK
Engie Regeneration
Fortem Solutions
Guildmore
Lawtech Group
Mulalley & Co
Sustainable Building Services (UK)
The Casey Group
United Living (South)
Westville
Lot 4 Domestic Solar PV and Battery Storage
Aberla Services
Aran Services
Avonside Group Services
Blue Build Energy
E.on Energy Solutions
Ecolution Group
ENGIE Regeneration
Everwarm
FES Support Services
Jackson Jackson & Sons
Joju
MP Group UK
Osborne Energy
Photon Energy
Rothwell Plumbing Services
SRS Works
ZLC Energy
Lot 5 Commercial Solar PV
Aberla Services
Aran Services
Avonside Group Services
Chris Bartholomew Electrical Contractor
Ecolution Group
Engie Regeneration
Everwarm
FES Support Services
Joju
Osborne Energy
Photon Energy
UT Power
ZLC Energy
Lot 6 Electrical Vehicle Charging Points
AMP EV
Aran Services
Boyd Brothers (Fauldhouse)
Citrus Electrical
Ecolution Group
Engie Regeneration
Everwarm
Grant Store
Guildmore
Joju
MP Group UK
Niblock Builders
Rothwell Plumbing Services
Spie
UT Power
ZLC Energy
Lot 7 LED Lighting
Arc Group London
Bayview Contracts
Citrus Electrical
CLC Contractors
Crystal Electronics
Dodd Group (Midlands)
Energy Conservation Solutions
Engie Regeneration
FSH Group
HEC Contracting
Jackson Jackson & Sons
LSUK Lighting
MP Group UK
Niblock Builders
NRT Building Services Group
Osborne Energy
Pilon
Robert Heath Heating
Rothwell Plumbing Services
Solar Advanced Systems
Sovini Property Services
Spie
Vallectric
