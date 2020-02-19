Suppliers named for £250m energy efficiency framework

A total of 68 specialist firms have secured a place on the framework, which has been developed to support public sector organisations delivering energy efficiency improvements to both domestic and non-domestic buildings.

There are seven lots, covering external and internal wall insulation, solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, electric vehicle charging points, solar car parks, LED lighting, and cladding replacement.

Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21 said: “We’re committed to helping our members to achieve energy efficiency outcomes and having listened to both market and member feedback, we’ve developed this flexible procurement solution to support sustainability goals - including reduced carbon emissions and increased cost savings.

“These benefits contribute to the government’s wider decarbonisation agenda and will also positively impact upon the carbon footprint of organisations, the wider environment and residents living in domestic properties.

“Offering access to both larger contractors and SMEs, this framework provides flexible call off options; regional coverage and will also facilitate local delivery. In addition, members can also choose to tailor social value delivery to their organisational priorities and will be supported by our team of technical procurement experts.”

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Energy Efficiency Framework:

Lot 1 External Wall Insulation

A C Whyte & Co

Active Maintenance Solutions

Amber Construction Services

Aran Services

Breyer Group PLC

Carroll Build

Combined Facilities Management

E.on Energy Solutions

Eco-Gee

Engie Regeneration

Everwarm

Fortem Solutions

Jackson Jackson & Sons

Jefferies Contractors

Mi-space (UK)

MP Group UK

Mulalley & Co

Osborne Energy

Piperhill Construction

PK Murphy Construction

Procast Energy Services

SERS Energy Solutions

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

The Casey Group

United Living (South)

Westdale North

Yorkshire Energy Services CIC

Lot 2 Cavity Wall, Loft and Internal Wall Insulation

Active Maintenance Solutions

Aran Services

Bayview Contracts

Breyer Group PLC

Carroll Build

E.on Energy Solutions

ECO-GEE

Energystore

Everwarm

Jackson Jackson & Sons

O'Kane Plumbing & Electrics

Osborne Energy

PK Murphy Construction

Procast Energy Services

Union Technical Services

United Living (South)

Yorkshire Energy Services CIC

Lot 3 Cladding

Amber Construction Services

Architectural Decorators

Breyer Group PLC

D+B Facades UK

Engie Regeneration

Fortem Solutions

Guildmore

Lawtech Group

Mulalley & Co

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

The Casey Group

United Living (South)

Westville

Lot 4 Domestic Solar PV and Battery Storage

Aberla Services

Aran Services

Avonside Group Services

Blue Build Energy

E.on Energy Solutions

Ecolution Group

ENGIE Regeneration

Everwarm

FES Support Services

Jackson Jackson & Sons

Joju

MP Group UK

Osborne Energy

Photon Energy

Rothwell Plumbing Services

SRS Works

ZLC Energy

Lot 5 Commercial Solar PV

Aberla Services

Aran Services

Avonside Group Services

Chris Bartholomew Electrical Contractor

Ecolution Group

Engie Regeneration

Everwarm

FES Support Services

Joju

Osborne Energy

Photon Energy

UT Power

ZLC Energy

Lot 6 Electrical Vehicle Charging Points

AMP EV

Aran Services

Boyd Brothers (Fauldhouse)

Citrus Electrical

Ecolution Group

Engie Regeneration

Everwarm

Grant Store

Guildmore

Joju

MP Group UK

Niblock Builders

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Spie

UT Power

ZLC Energy

Lot 7 LED Lighting

Arc Group London

Bayview Contracts

Citrus Electrical

CLC Contractors

Crystal Electronics

Dodd Group (Midlands)

Energy Conservation Solutions

Engie Regeneration

FSH Group

HEC Contracting

Jackson Jackson & Sons

LSUK Lighting

MP Group UK

Niblock Builders

NRT Building Services Group

Osborne Energy

Pilon

Robert Heath Heating

Rothwell Plumbing Services

Solar Advanced Systems

Sovini Property Services

Spie

Vallectric

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk