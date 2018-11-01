Suppliers sought for Jersey jaunt

GSRM, a joint venture between Channel Islands based contractor Garenne Construction Group and the UK’s Sir Robert McAlpine, will be holding a supplier engagement day on 3rd December at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.
They are looking for a range of suppliers and subcontractors for their £42m, three-year airport project and other Jersey opportunities.
The airport works involves both refurbishment and new build elements to ensure the compliancy of Jersey Airport with safety and security requirements, as well as to add capacity. The major works centre on the creation of a new two-storey arrivals and departures terminal and will include, in due, course the relocation of the Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting Service building. This is alongside improvements to the aircraft stands and taxiways, demolition of the former Jersey hangar as well as the eventual removal of the existing arrivals terminal building.
GSRM is looking to hook up with firms in sectors including but not limited to:
- Groundworks and Drainage
- Structural Steel & Metal Decking
- Fire protection & Fire Stopping
- Cladding & Kalzip Roofing
- Precast Concrete Cladding
- Curtain Walling
- Flat Roofing / Hot melt Roofing
- Fall Arrest Systems
- Diamond Drilling and holes
- Lifts and Escalators
- Drylining and partitions & Ceilings
- Specialist Acoustic Ceiling
- Soft Floor Finishes
- Architectural metal work and balustrades
- Roller Shutters / metal Doors
Attendance to the supplier engagement day on the morning of 3rd December is free but registration is recommended, via http://bit.ly/2JpKUQA