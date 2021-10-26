Supply issues hit US construction recovery

Ken Simonson

The analysis of federal employment data has been carried out by Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Association officials said that widespread supply chain disruptions and the lack of a federal infrastructure bill have impeded the sector’s recovery.

“Construction employment remains below pre-pandemic levels in more than two-thirds of the states,” said AGC chief economist Ken Simonson. “Supply problems have slowed down many projects and forced contractors to hold down employment, while the lack of an infrastructure bill is leading some to delay hiring.”

From February 2020 - the month before the pandemic caused project shutdowns and cancellations - to last month, construction employment increased in only 14 states and DC, decreased in 35 states, and stalled in Connecticut. Texas shed the most construction jobs over the period (-48,000 jobs or -6.1 %), followed by New York (-47,300 jobs, -11.6 %) and California (-32,600 jobs, -3.6%). The largest percentage losses were in Louisiana (-16.1 %, -22,000 jobs), Wyoming (-15.7 %, -3,600 jobs) and New York.

Utah added the most construction jobs since February 2020 (9,400 jobs, 8.2 %), followed by Washington (6,300 jobs, 2.8 %), North Carolina (5,300 jobs, 2.2 %), and Idaho (5,100 jobs, 9.3 %). The largest percentage gains were in Idaho, Utah, and South Dakota (7.9 %, 1,900 jobs).

From August to September, construction employment decreased in 16 states, increased in 32 states and DC, and was unchanged in Iowa and Kansas. The largest decline over the month occurred in Tennessee, which lost 2,800 construction jobs or 2.1 %, followed by Missouri (-1,600 jobs, -1.3 %). The largest percentage decline was in Alaska (-800 jobs, -4.9 %), followed by Tennessee and Montana (-400 jobs, -1.4 %).

Texas added the most construction jobs between August and September (8,900 jobs, 1.2 %), followed by Florida (6,900 jobs, 1.2 %) and Washington (3,600 jobs, 1.6 %). Connecticut had the largest percentage gain (3.0 %, 1,700 jobs), followed by Delaware (2.9 %, 700 jobs) and West Virginia (2.3 %, 700 jobs).

Association officials urged the Biden administration to remove tariffs on a host of key construction materials, including steel and aluminium, and to do more to relieve shipping bottlenecks that it said are crippling many parts of the distribution network. They also urged House of Representative officials to quickly pass a Senate-backed infrastructure bill to increase investments in the nation’s transportation and water systems.

“The latest state employment figures show that gridlock in our ports and on Capitol Hill is retarding construction employment as well as the broader economy,” said AGC chief executive officer Stephen Sandherr. “Even as the administration looks for ways to unclog domestic supply chains, the president should urge the House to pass the infrastructure bill, on its own, as quickly as possible.”

