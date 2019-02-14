Surplus army land to be developed for housing

The plan is for more than 10,000 homes to be built on seven Ministry of Defence (MoD) different sites – with the potential for more surplus army land to be used in the future.

The land will remain in the ownership of the MoD throughout the project while Homes England prepares the sites for development.

The sites are:

Claro and Deverell Barracks in Ripon, North Yorkshire

RAF Henlow in Bedfordshire

MoD Site 4 in Stafford

MoD Police & Guarding Agency (MDPGA) Wethersfield in Braintree, Essex

Swynnerton Training Camp in Stone, Staffordshire

Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham, Lincolnshire

Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire

The government has also confirmed £157m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund will be invested in schemes in Devon and Cumbria. The money will pay for a new motorway link road between south Carlisle and the M6, unlocking up to 10,000 new homes at St Cuthbert’s Garden Village. In Devon, £55m will be spent on road improvements and other infrastructure so that 2,500 homes can be built to the south west of Exeter.